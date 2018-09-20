Pochettino Blasts Journalists

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino accused journalists of “disrespect” after Tottenham began their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs on course to win in Italy but a late collapse saw Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino goals give the hosts all three points.

And the Argentine manager took issue with being asked about leaving Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld at home.

“Against Watford and against Liverpool, they were on the pitch,” he said.

“Wow, what a question, such an easy question? [It’s] easy to talk about the players that aren’t here. I think we need to talk about football. Because, you know I think you force me to say something that is not good.

“You disrespect the players that showed better qualities than the opponent.”

World Cup semi-finalists Trippier and Alderweireld were two of five changes that Pochettino made to his starting XI from Tottenham’s Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Saturday.

While they stayed in England, the other three players omitted – Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura – were all introduced as substitutes at the San Siro.