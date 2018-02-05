PM Sports Tennis Rocks Nsaba

Participants with rackets before the clinic

PM Sports has introduced the game of tennis to seven schools at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.

The schools included Nsaba Roman Catholic School, Presbyterian Schools, Presbyterian Senior School, Church of Christ School, Methodist School and Solid Foundation.

The one-day tennis clinic, which was organised upon invitation by the school authorities, was aimed at discovering talents for the 2018 inter-schools competition to be staged later this year.

Over 400 students aged 8 to 16 participated in the event and they were taken through topics such as racket control, rally over the net and how to socialize and play in a team.

The coaches who were present included Yahaya Macculey, Theophilus Kwei Nortey Teye and Emmanuel Otu.

In an interview with Tennisgh.com, coach Yahaya Macauley, a member of PM Sports Foundation, said introducing young players to the game will help to fill the vacuum that will be created when senior players retire and he was surprised with the turn out for the day.

He added that the kids were trained in the latest techniques in the sports on the theme ‘catch them young’.

Headmistress of Nsaba Secondary School, Madam Victoria Ayaan said “The event has lived up to expectation and I think that if we continue like this, it will help to discover talents not only for this school but for the national tennis teams.”

PM Sports representative in the Central Region, Ebenezer Tsumasi thanked the CEO of el Capitano Hotel, Captain Anthony Acquah, for collaboration with PMSPORTS for the success of the event.