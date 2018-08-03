Plumber, 18, Jailed For Robbery

Kwaku Acheampong

AN NKAWIE Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Kwaku Acheampong, to 15 years in prison for robbing two women at Ahenema-Kokoben in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims are Freda Oduraa, unemployed, and Adwoa Aso, a trader. The convict admitted attacking and robbing them with a knife by taking away their mobile phones on July 22, 2018.

The court presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey convicted and accordingly sentenced Kwaku Acheampong after pleading guilty to the charge of robbery, contrary to section 149 of the criminal offence Act 1960 (Act 29).

Police prosecutor ASP Silvanus D’almeida said the complainants and the convict are all residents of Ahenema Kokoben.

On July 22, 2018, at about 10:20 pm, the prosecutor narrated that Acheampong armed with a knife accosted the first complainant, Freda Oduraa, who was in the company of her friend.

He threatened them with the knife and succeeded in robbing Freda of her Vivono mobile phone valued at GH¢500 and bolted.

ASP D’almeida disclosed that the convict, who was on ‘robbery expedition’, came across the second complainant, Adwoa Aso, and her friend, one Kwame Evans.

According to the prosecutor, he violently pushed the duo to the ground and demanded them to surrender their Itel mobile phones which they obliged.

He added that the convict bolted after collecting their phones, but was later identified and subsequently arrested by a witness in the case.

A search conducted on him revealed a sharp bread knife. He was escorted to the police station where a report was lodged against him and the exhibit retained.

ASP Silvanus D’almeida said the second complainant, Adwoa Aso also came to identify him as the man who attacked and robbed her earlier in the day.

He was cautioned and arraigned after police investigation.

