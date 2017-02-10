Players of Ashgold in Betway branded shirts

Players of Ashgold wearing Betway branded shirts

Betway-sponsored Ashgold SC is seeking to break the deadlock between them and Aduana Stars at the opening of the 2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season scheduled for February 12 at Nana Agyeman Badu Park, Dormaa Ahenkro.

The last five meetings between the two sides have resulted in two wins to each side and a draw. This makes the opening clash a major point of contention between the two teams.

Among the major signings expected to impact the performance of Ashgold SC in this game is defender Richard Idun. Idun joined Ashgold SC from Dreams FC and his agility and sharp reflexes will be a definite boost to the defence of Ashgold SC. The signing of former Ghana under-23 midfielder Conney Idan is also expected to add to the potency of the Ashgold SC midfield.

Beyond the player signings, last year Ashgold SC announced their partnership with Betway, an online and mobile sports betting company, now available in Ghana. Betway’s headline sponsorship of the club has seen the home ground of Ashgold SC, the Len-Clay Stadium, receive a facelift – boosting the morale of both the players and the fans. The return leg, which will be the first home match for Ashgold SC, will be a must-watch for home fans and football lovers.

However, being the headline sponsor of Ashgold SC is not Betway’s only activity in Ghana. Betway is committed to helping develop the sport of football in the country and also offers fans of the game the chance to bet on the action both quickly and easily in a number of ways.

After registering on www.betway.com.gh, fans can experience unparalleled betting convenience with Betway. Bettors can place bets from the comfort of their homes or anywhere by just using their mobile phones, be they smart or not. Winnings are paid immediately into their wallets and can be retrieved via mobile money.

Many believe that with Betway as its headline sponsor, and the strength of its new signings, Ashgold SC is in a better position this season to outperform the competition and possibly win the league.

Ashgold Seeks Success This Season