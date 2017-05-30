Ping Pong League Splendid …Mawuko Afadzinu

Mawuko Afadzinu

President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Mawuko Afadzinu has described the ongoing national table tennis league as a splendid contest.

This season’s competition is just four weeks old but has already hit top gear, and it is expected to produce worthy champions in both the men and women categories.

He said in an interview that “The contest has been splendid, and we looking forward to keener contests in the coming weeks.”

Tesano Spinners are sitting on the summit of men’s table with 24 points after an impressive eight wins from matches.

Following close to the current leaders are Immigration amassing 22 points with Smartline@Emefs, King’s Royal Academy, Navy, Ghana Revenue Authority, Police, Fire Service, Army, Team Baboo, Team Coach Addo, Western Table Tennis Club, Otumfuo Stars, Eastern Loopers, Madina Stars, Ashaiman Stars and Synergy following in that order.

Last weekend at the DG Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Stadium, leaders Spinners maintained their wining form with a 3-0 win over Eastern Loopers in the first game, while Army defeated Ashanti Otumfuo Stars 3-1.

Police thrashed Western Table Tennis Club 3-0, while Ashaiman Stars bowed 0-3 to Fire Service. Team Baboo also suffered a 0-3 loss to second placed Immigration with Navy posting a 3-0 win over Team Coach Addo.

The Smart@Emefs-Ghana Revenue Authority game saw the former winning 3-0.

Immigration extended their win to the second game where they defeated Otumfuo Stars 3-1, while Madina Stars lost 0-3 to Navy. In other games, Police 0,Smartline@Emefs 3; GRA 3,Synergy 0; Ashaiman 1, Western 3, Spinners 3, Fire 2;Team Addo 0, Royal Academy 3 .

In the female first game category, Spinners 3, Madina 0, Smartline 0, Navy 3, Team Addo 3, Western 1; Army 3, Police 1;GRA 0, Immigration 3.

The second game saw Smartline winning 3-0 over Western. Spinners 3, Navy 0; Otumfuo 0, Police 3; Team Addo 3, Immigration 0 and Army 3, GRA 2.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum