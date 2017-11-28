Piesie Esther For ‘Praise Jam’

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther will mount the stage to thrill patrons at this year’s edition of an annual gospel musical event dubbed ‘Praise Jam’ at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 4:00pm.

This year’s edition of the concert which promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations is under the theme ‘Ceaseless Praise’.

The ‘Okuraseni’ hitmaker is expected to thrill gospel patrons with her hit songs such as ‘Waye Mistake’, ‘Mennyae Yesu Din Bo Da’, ‘Okuraseni Mobroni’, ‘Yewor Yesu’,’ Osagyefo Nyame’, among others.

Having been in the music industry for over a decade, the gospel artiste has performed on a number of musical gospel musical platforms in the country.

She received three nominations with her fourth album titled ‘Agye Won Nsam’ at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, gospel artiste of the year, gospel song of the year and female best vocalist of the year respectively.

Some of the gospel music artistes billed to perform at the event include Daughter of Glorious Jesus, KODA, Yaw Sarpong, Opiesie Esther, Impact Project, Jeshrun Okyere, among others.

They will mount the stage one after the other to thrill patrons of the event with soul-inspiring and spirit-filled songs of praise.

Praise Jam, which is being organised by the Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), will be one electrifying worship moment where both Christians and patrons who will grace the event will be drawn closer to God through pure praise and worship night.

This year’s edition of the Praise Jam will bring together Stratcomm Africa’s clients, suppliers, relatives and members of the general public to praise and thank God for His blessings throughout the year.

Praise Jam 2017 is being sponsored by Casilda, Cadling Fashion and the Stratcomm Africa Board.

Media partners for the 2017 edition include Ghanaian Times, The Spectator, The Herald, Today, New Crusading Guide, Daily Dispatch, Radio Gold, UTV, BFT, Finder, GBC Radio, Sunny FM and Sweet Melodies.