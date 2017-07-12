Piesie Esther Donates To The Less-Privileged

Scene from the donation

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther, with support from her management, Trust Production, has donated food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to children at the Mephibosheth Training Centre (MTC) at Apam Junction in the Central Region.

The donation, she mentioned, formed part of her social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.

She disclosed that her ministry (Piesie Esther Ministries) was established to help the less-privileged people in the society to get access to good health, good nutrition, potable water and good education.

The founder of MTC, Pastor Joseph Jehu-Appiah, who received the items, thanked Piesie Esther and her team for their support. He also used the opportunity to call on the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid.

A party was also held for the children after the donation.