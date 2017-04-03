Piesie Esther Debunks Rumours That She Will Quit Music

Piesie Esther

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther has denied media reports that she will quit doing music if she fails to win an award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) slated for April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Her management has come out to deny the reports, saying, “Piesie Esther has not granted any interview with any journalist or media house.”

It added that since the artiste and her management have no connection with the story being circulated, they cannot explain the intent or purpose for which the story was published.

The statement, however, promised to investigate the matter and take the necessary actions against those behind it.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and call on everyone to disregard the false story and keep supporting Piesie Esther to continue with the good work she is doing,” the statement concluded.

Piesie Esther, known for her inspirational hit songs such as ‘Apae Ama Me’ (2002), ‘Me Nte Ase’ (2008) and ‘Ziba Beko’ (2011), last year signed onto a new record label, Trust Productions.

Trust Productions is a Christian record label which focuses on talent management.

