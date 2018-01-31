Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signs For Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After weeks of negotiations and speculation, the Gunners have finally snapped up their top target for a total of £60m.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a £55m plus £5m in further add-ons.

Aubameyang, 28, has been subject of negotiations between the Gunners and Dortmund for several weeks, with Arsenal having refused to meet the Bundesliga side’s €70m asking price.

The striker, who scored 31 league goals last season, was left out of two consecutive games for Dortmund after missing a team meeting, with head coach Peter Stoger accusing the frontman of not being focused.

However, Aubameyang started in Dortmund’s draw with Freiburg on Saturday amid claims from the Bundesliga side that a transfer would be sanctioned if Arsenal reached “certain parameters”.

Arsenal eventually reached an agreement to make Aubameyang a club-record signing after Dortmund wrapped up the loan of Michy Batshuayi on the final day of the January transfer window to replace him.

Dortmund had been keen on bringing Olivier Giroud to the Westfalenstadion as a short-term replacement for Aubameyang but the French international opted to stay in England for family reasons. Following Batshuayi and Aubameyang’s moves, Giroud could make the switch to Chelsea before the window closes.

Source: Goal.com