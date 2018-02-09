Phone, Wee In Inmate’s Banku

An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of a trader who attempted to smuggle a phone and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp concealed in a ball of banku to an inmate.

Patience Abbey, on February 2, 2018 allegedly went to the Accra Central Police Station Charge Office with balls of banku and ground pepper meant to be given to an inmate, Nii Aryi.

But the officers on duty upon suspicion inspected the banku and found the foreign items in it and subsequently arrested her.

She was put before the court charged with possessing narcotic drug without lawful authority.

She pleaded guilty and was convicted on her own plea. The presiding judge, Mr. Aboagye Tandoh however, deferred the sentencing to February 21, 2018.

Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo told the court that the complainants are Inspector David Akanwarikum and Constable Dina Asomani who were on duty at the police station.

He said the suspect upon interrogation told the police that the banku and pepper was given to her by one Vida Nortey.

He narrated that the convict could, however, not lead the police to arrest the said Vida when she was escorted to Gbawe where she supposedly lived.

Chief Inspector Dosoo added that the dried leaves have been forwarded to the forensic lab for testing.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak