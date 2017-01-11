Philipa Baafi Returns With ‘Jesus Sweet Me Koolem’

Philipa Baafi

Ace female gospel musician Philipa Baafi who stormed the gospel music industry in 2004 with hit songs such as ‘Go High’, ‘I Am Blessed’, among others, has resurfaced with a new album titled ‘Jesus Sweet Me Koolem’.

The release of her latest album is in fulfillment of a cherished dream to take her music career to another level.

Having sung for several years, Philipa Baafi has the voice that appeals to every living soul and all the songs on her new album are inspirational.

Her new album which has 12 tracks has songs like ‘Mede Be Ma Wo’ featuring Owari Jr.,’ Awurade Nim Ne Mma’, ‘Medi Yie’, ‘Pam Pee’, ‘Aden Na Wuso’ and a host of others. All the songs on the album have danceable beats, making all the songs appealing.

In the year 2004, she stormed the gospel music industry with her maiden album titled ‘Yesu Ye Me Last Stop’ which has hit songs such as ‘I Am Blessed’ or ‘Me Ye Nhyira Ba’.

Her ‘I Go Dance’ album released in 2006 was the toast of every event, including night clubs, even though it was a gospel music.

Then in 2007, she came out with ‘Go High’ which received massive airplay on all the local fm stations throughout the country.

Since then, she has churned out other hits such as ‘Nkwa’, ‘Dee Eba Wonsem’ Afe Yi’, ‘Me Gye Me Din’, among others.

All the songs on the album have good sound quality, good danceable beats and good backing vocals.

To satisfy music fans, Philipa Baafi will soon release music videos to back the title song and two others of the album, and the videos will be showed on all TV stations across the country to promote the album.