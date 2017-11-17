Philipa Baafi Launches ‘How Well Are You’ Campaign Today

Philipa Baafi

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, will today, November 17, launch her free health screening campaign dubbed, “How Well Are You” at the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western Region.

The free screening exercise aims at bringing medical treatment to the doorsteps of traders who are mostly market men and women as well as shoppers.

They will be screened in blood pressure, glucose/sugar level, malaria and body mass index (BMI).

The launch ceremony is expected to attract a number of personalities from corporate institutions, MPs, District Chief Executive, Chiefs, Queens, gospel musicians and a section of the media.

The “How Well Are You” screening exercise, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Philipa Baafi Foundation, seeks to support child care programmes, health awareness project, among others.

It also educates Ghanaians, especially mothers, on the need to embark on routine health checks and not to wait until it is too late. The average Ghanaian does not make time to go for health check-ups.

Philipa Baafi, who is also a professional physiotherapist, will offer free physiotherapy treatment to some clients and later entertain her audience with some of her hit songs.

This will be the first time the musician cum occupational therapist and her medical team are offering the free medical screening and health talk out of Accra since she embarked on the campaign some eight months ago.

The exercise is expected to screen residents in 14 towns in the first phase.

The ace gospel musician, who released her latest song entitled ‘Jesus Sweet Me Koolem’ early this year, has been in the music industry for the past 18 years. She has nine albums to her credit.