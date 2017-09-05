Phamous Philms For Black History Month

Gyo Gyimah

Representatives from Phamous Philms in Accra will be attending this year’s edition of Black History Month in UK to film a special documentary on Black History Month and produce a number of music videos for musicians based in the UK this October.

Black History Month is celebrated to honour the too-often neglected accomplishments of blacks in every area of endeavour throughout history.

It is in remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African diaspora; celebrated annually in the United States and Canada in February, and the United Kingdom in October.

Gyo Gyimah, Director of Phamous Philms, who confirmed that his outfit has been invited to participate in the event, disclosed that during their visit they will use the opportunity to shoot music video for some of the artistes in UK who want to associate their brand and products with Phamous Philms.

He stressed that a number of UK-based artistes have written to his outfit to express interest in working with Phamous Philms, adding that Phamous Philms has filmed world-class videos on locations in Germany, France, UK, US, among others.

Phamous Philms recently directed/produced videos for three of UK’s biggest artistes, Ed Sheeran- ‘Bibia Beyeye’- which has over 29.5million views on YouTube, Fuse ODG’s ‘Window Seat’ and KSI-‘Creatures’ (which also had over 15.5million views on YouTube.

A few of the many Phamous Philms videos making waves online include Sarkodie’s ‘Illuminati’ (1.5million views), Don Jazzy & Iyanya- ‘Up To Something’ (4.5million views); Sarkodie & Runtown- ‘Pain Killer’ (6.6million views); Ed Sheeran & Fuse ODG- ‘Boame’; E.L’s ‘Shelele’; and Mzvee’s ‘Hold Me Now’.

To reach Phamous Philms (artistes / labels) during the Black History Month, contact Base Group Inc. at 78 York Street London W1H 1DP.