PFAG Calls For Proper Structures… To Improve Player Governance

PFAG

The Players Union- the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) – last Thursday met captains of the various Premier League clubs and a representative of the female league to discuss its position per its earlier discussions with FIFPRO, the World Players Union.

The players’ affiliation with FIFPRO through the PFAG, issues of the newly established National Dispute Resolution Chamber by FIFA for Players, player performance issues, insurance and life after football were thoroughly discussed.

Key among the issues discussed were the challenges facing Ghana football.

The players acknowledged that Ghana football is going through difficult times but expressed absolute confidence in the authorities to take the right decisions to benefit all stakeholders.

In light of the ongoing efforts for improved governance, the players want to see comprehensive reforms in the country’s football administration.

PFAG, in a release signed by Solomon Torson, Deputy General Secretary, called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure proper structural representation.

The PFAG said with support from FIFPro, it would assist in the process to protect the rights of all footballers who are major stakeholders in the game.

Accordingly, PFAG is committed to the development of a new workable model that would usher in a new era of transparency and performance.