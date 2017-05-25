Some People Behaved As Gods Under Mahama – Nii Lantey

Nii Lantey Vanderpuije

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has observed that the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 elections is a good omen for the party.

According to him, the loss will offer the party the opportunity to rid itself of actions that could lead to their total destruction.

The National Democratic Congress led by former President John Mahama was beaten woefully by the New Patriotic Party and its veteran politician Nana Akufo-Addo, now President of Ghana in the December 2016 polls.

The party has set up a 13-member committee to probe the causes of their defeat.

In an opinion piece on Facebook, the former Youth and Sports minister said the party lost power because the grassroot was neglected.

He noted also that some appointees felt important than others under former President Mahama.

“I am thankful to God for His countless blessing of Political Organisation. Let’s get to work. It’s good we lost so that we would correct those mistakes that could have destroyed the party forever. Our self inflicted wounds and politically suicidal actions were just too much. People who are mere mortals, all of a sudden became Zeus. Among Appointees, some were more important than others. People see you and the way they look at you”.

How much more ordinary Party supporters? Time has made me accept that to lose the election was to our survival as a Party. Listening to the 1000s of our people across the country narrating their anguish in tears made me more sober and reflective. We abandoned the people who needed us most and God punished us for it.I am looking back and asking, why can’t all of us see the worth in the millions of ordinary people who brave and braze the dust, hungry but inspired to go through the forest, bushes, rivers and streams to work for us. What does it take to give a little back to them.

Recognition, concern and care are the things they cherish most. We have tried it in Odododiodoo since the days of Nii Okaidja Adamafio and that is what is going for us. Not a miracle and not any human intelligence. Let the people believe you care! A Social Democratic Party must and should CARE. In Prof. Mills’ time, we didnt simply say, “I CARE for YOU”. We lived it by deed and action. People were made to live it and live by it. Let’s all start again, by showing CARE to our numerous supporters and Ghanaians.Good Afternoon! Permit me to go back into my self imposed exile of reflection . God permitting I would be back. I don’t like posting unless the spirit directs me.

2020 is ours! I am seeing it within reach. Let’s together with our people, take it with love and care.

-Starrfmonline