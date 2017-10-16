Peace, Mona Rock Pink Day Golf

The winners displaying their silverwares

Achimota lady captain Peace Akwei and her Tema Lady counterpart Mona C. Lamptey distinguished themselves in the October Medal Play at the Achimota Golf Club.

Madam Peace Akwei posted an 82 nett score; beating Mariatu Bah on count back to win the Bronze division.

The Tema lady captain on the other hand recorded a 73 nett to pick the ultimate in the Silver category.

Beatrice Vetsch-Benpong finished second with a 75nett score, while Aku Yaba and Ragheda Khalil followed with 79 and 80 nett scores respectively.

Achimota’s lady captain commended participating golfers for a massive turn out.

“I must commend you all for coming in your numbers to support this noble course.

“l believe this campaign will go a long way in supporting the awareness of breast cancer. Let’s rally behind this campaign and support our female counterparts.”

The 18-hole October ladies Medal event, themed ‘Pink day golf’ was in support of the breast cancer awareness month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum