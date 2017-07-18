Peace FM’s Kwami Sefa Kayi Donates Incubators To First Lady

Kwame Sefa Kayi

Peace FM’s Morning Show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, who is also the founder of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, has presented two incubators worth $20,000 to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, towards her ‘Save A Mother Save A Child’ project currently underway at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Mr Sefa Kayi, who presented the incubators to the first lady, said the equipment are in honour of a pledge made during the launch of the ‘Save A Mother Save A Child’ project organised by Mrs Akufo-Addo in Accra recently.

He mentioned that the two incubators add up to six others that had already been installed by his foundation under its ‘Project 100 Incubators’ initiative that are being installed at the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) of the various government facilities in Accra, Prestea, Nsawam and Tamale.

Mr Sefa Kayi explained that the incubators being donated fall under the ‘Giving Hope To Mothers, Keeping Children Alive’ campaign, championed by the foundation and aimed at raising funds to purchase and install 100 incubators in NICUs of health facilities nationwide.

He said the incubators are to help cater for babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, known in medical terms as pre-term deliveries.

Mr Sefa Kayi said when he initiated the fundraising programme in June 2014 to purchase 100 incubators at a cost of $100 million, most people thought it was so daunting, but he believed “someone needed to do it”.

“I know it’s tough but we have to do it,” he stated, adding that in the next two weeks, the ninth incubator would be installed at the Central Regional Hospital.

The first lady, on her part, thanked Mr Sefa Kayi for honouring the pledge, saying the incubators would be useful in helping address the situation at the KATH.