Peace FM CEO Donates To Widows

Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Group Companies

Osei Kwame Despite, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Despite Group Companies, on Easter Monday donated food items and some amounts of money to widows of Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

The presentation ceremony which was held at Wiamoase, the hometown of Osei Kwame Despite, attracted a large number of personalities, including chiefs and people of Wiamoase, as well as radio and television personalities.

At the ceremony, widows were presented with various products such as rice, cooking oil, cloth, cooking utensils and special products from Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Out of the number of people who benefitted from the donation, two lucky widows, Madam Hannah Adubia, a 70-year-old farmer, and Eva Prempeh, a 45-year-old hairdresser, won Hyundai i10 valued GH¢80,000 as part of giveaways donated to widows.

The widows were full of joy as they expressed their appreciation to Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong for the kind gesture and honour done them.

The Despite Group has distinguished itself with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at changing the lives of the less-privileged in society.

The Despite Disaster Relief Fund was set up on June 10, 2015, with a seed money of GH¢100,000 from Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

By George Clifford Owusu