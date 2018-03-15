Payswitch Pledges Sports Promotion

Choi(3rd R) with GOC boss and other officials

CEO of Payswicth Company Ltd, Mr. Kojo Choi, has pledged that his company will continue to support the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in promoting Ghana’s image through sports.

He said this when officials of GOC visited the company in appreciation of its sponsorship for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

“It was a great experience being with Akwesi Frimpong and I was more than proud to be a Ghanaian carrying the flag. We love the opportunity to invest with the little we have and we’re thankful to GOC. My company will host Skeleton athlete Akwesi Frimpong during his stay in Ghana next month,”-Mr Choi revealed

PaySwitch Company Ltd, a company that provides alternative payment processing services to banks and non-banking institutions presented GH¢100,000 to the GOC towards the 2018 Winter Olympic Games where Akwesi Frimpong represented Ghana in the skeleton event.

The GOC eulogized Payswitch Ltd and its leadership for the timely sponsorship towards Ghana’s preparation and participation in the just endedPyeongChang Summer Olympics in Korea.

President Ben Nunoo Mensah, in a short ceremony in Accra, praised Payswitch and its CEO, Mr. Kojo Choi who followed up to Korea and supported Team Ghana after the company’s financial investment.

The GOC Boss presenting a miniature of the Winter Olympic Torch to the management of Payswitch in Accra said “Ghana and Africa was a big winner in PyeongChang in terms of visibility, exposure, mileage and good will that was registered in the minds of everybody. This valuable feat cannot be celebrated without acknowledging the feat by Payswitch Company Ltd.”

Present during the presentation were Secretary General of the GOC Richard Akpokavie, CDM- Jerry Shaib Ahmed, Communication Director-Charles Osei Asibey and Nathan Anobi of Payswitch.