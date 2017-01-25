Paying Them Back In Their Own Coin

“The winner takes it all. The loser standing small beside the victor. It’s simple and it’s plain. Why should I complain?” – ABBA

Suddenly we have got some chiefs, men of God, Peace Council members and a cross section of the good people of Ghana speaking against the seizure of toilets, toll booths, markets etc. Suddenly, they have woken up from their long slumber and they have found their voices to speak against the despicable act. They have forgotten that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

Today, a Pharaoh has come to Egypt who doesn’t know Joseph. So Joseph and his Israeli kinsmen and women must go back to till the land and mould bricks. When Madam Charlotte Osei pronounced to the world that the New Patriotic party, led by Nana Akufo Addo had won the 2016 general Election, I knew it will come to this. I knew heads will roll when a new regime takes over power. If I were an NDC person occupying any position which was given to me because somebody else was pushed from office when the party was in power, I would pack bag and baggage and leave office immediately. The Akans say instead of allowing yourself to be beaten which will lead to you easing on yourself, you better ease on yourself first.

Take the issue of the National Health Insurance for example. When the Kufour administration introduced the scheme, employees of the scheme went through many months of training and orientation before they took their jobs. Unfortunately, when the NDC held the reins of power, these employees of the NHIS were either dismissed or transferred to far away districts which forced them to ‘dismiss themselves’. Because those who took over did not know how to run the scheme, the whole scheme started to collapse from day one. If Nana Addo administration allows them to stay in office they will sabotage the scheme and turn around to say the administration has collapsed the scheme. That will happen over our dead bodies. Anyone who will be appointed to head the scheme should as a matter of urgency, restructure the whole machinery to make it work again like it used to be when the Kufour administration introduced it.

Immediately the NDC took over power, Mr. Kofi Portuphy organized some thugs in Accra to take over the offices of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO0. Today, the same Portuphy has the guts to call a press conference to condemn the NPP boys who are out there seizing toilets, toll booths etc. It was the late President Mills who said that he was going to be the father for all but sadly before we could blink an eye, the NDC put only NDC members in the NHIS, NADMO GYEEDA etc after sacking people at random. The press conference organized by Kofi Portuphy revealed the hidden secret. No wonder ex-president Mahama said Ghanaians have short memories. So you see why they say when you throw a ball against a wall it comes back to you? Those who are occupying positions at NADMO, NHIS and other sensitive areas who know they were planted there by the Mahama led regime should start preparing their handing over notes because they will go. What is going to happen is that the NPP will not use ‘takashi’ or ‘patapaa’ (obstreperous bullying) to drive them away like the way NDC goons did. People will be asked to reapply, submit certificates or simply dismissed for presenting fake certificates. Already the boss of MASLOC saw it coming so she gracefully resigned. That does not mean she will not be called to account for her stewardship by the new boss who will take over very soon.

No one should raise his or her voice against the exercise when it begins because we were in this country when the NDC sacked more than four hundred military guys who were about to complete their training simply because they were recruited by the Kufour administration. These guys were replaced with some NDC foot soldiers. Now that the NPP is back in power the same thing would be done to the newly recruited soldiers who are under training now. Yes, it is “you do me I do you”. There is this my good friend who once told me that as for him if you offend him he will never leave it for God to judge us when we die. To him if you offend him he will retaliate so that when we all die God can get the opportunity to judge both of you.

You see, people should understand that one must not buy a gun for his enemy. Can you imagine what will happen in Ghana if a person like Koku Anyidoho is appointed by Nana Akufo Addo as the Minister of Health? I can bet with my last Cedi that the man will inject any suspected NPP patient who will visit his hospital with HIV virus (Don’t laugh because I am serious!). People forget that when the NPP under ex-president Kufour took over power, there was nothing like School Feeding Programme, NHIS, Zoomlion, NYEP etc so no NPP supporter could have seized these outfits. In fact, we had very few toll booths in the country when Kufour took over power so we had no cases where foot soldiers seized toll booths. It was when the NDC came to power in 2009 that the party foot soldiers seized those outfits and drove away those managing them as if they were not Ghanaians. The argument therefore, that it was the NPP foot soldiers who first went on rampage, does not fly.

You see, if we want the NPP foot soldiers to stop what they are doing, the NDC, Peace Council, Chiefs and others have all lost the moral right to call them to order because they failed to take the initiative when the NDC foot soldiers went on rampage in 2009. And did I hear some people calling on President Nana Akufo Addo to speak against the menace? Did the then Vice President Mahama did same in 2009? You see the hypocrisy there? Yes, I do admit that what was bad yesterday is equally bad today but the Akans say the one who brought sugar cane from the bush is the one who invited flies to the house. For eight years those who lost their jobs are still bearing some pain in their hearts. They have been able to bear this pain without any complaint because whether they complained or not, no one could come to their aid. These are people who are so peeved that they see no reason why they too should not pay people in their own coin.

NDC SHOUT PUT UP OR SHUT UP

Anytime I hear supporters of the NDC, especially their communicators crying foul, I wonder whether they have short memories. For eight years, they rode roughshod and held the good people of Ghana to ransom. The police who were supposed to protect the citizenry looked the other way while NDC goons did their own thing. In fact, police officers were afraid to touch them because their feared the party hierarchy will show them where power lied. MMDCEs acted like tin gods and could cause the arrest of anyone who stepped on their toes. In those wish-to-be-forgotten days, you tune in to your TV set or radio and all what you hear were insults and the vilification of the then flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

An idiotic half-baked journalist called Salifu Maase and his ignoramuses on Montie FM specialized in the insults of the NPP flagbearer and even predicted that the man will die in June 2015. To these irresponsible and shameless half – wits and nit-wits, Nana Akufo Addo can never be the president of Ghana till thy kingdom come. They were so reckless in their insulting mood that they carried the fight to the doorsteps of the Supreme Court of Ghana which landed them in prison. Today, they are ex-convicts walking the streets of Accra. As they went about insulting almost everybody who matter in this country, then president Mahama kept silent because he thought the insults inured to his benefit. That was a very big mistake.

Now that the game has changed, I wonder how Mr. Mahama will feel when someone else sets up a new radio station with the sole aim of heaping insults on him and of course his family as well. Fortunately, no sane Ghanaian will toe the line of these fickle-minded Montie Trio. The NDC apparatchiks were not smart enough. They did not know that what the Montie guys were doing rather inured to the benefit of Nana Akufo Addo as far as the 2016 general election was concerned. Anytime they heaped insults on the gentleman, his silence alone won him more sympathy. Undecided voters were asking: “What has the gentleman done to these small boys?” That is why people went out in their numbers to vote out the disgraced NDC from power.

And did I hear Fred Agbenyo, the Deputy Communication Director saying the NDC will come back in 2020? DREAMER!!!

Eric Bawah