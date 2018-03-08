Pay Queens’ Bonus!

Freda Prempeh

The Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Women Football Championship slated for Ghana in November, Freda Prempeh, has made a strong appeal to the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as the Ghana Football Association to pay members of the national women’s team, the Black Queens bonuses for winning the WAFU cup in Cote D’Ivoire recently as a recognition for their achievement.

The Chairperson who is also the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Tano North said it will be highly unfair for the football authorities to give an amount of GH¢100,000 to the local Black Stars for winning a similar WAFU tournament held in Ghana while the Black Queens will be denied such bonuses.

“We the women are also asking for our bonuses for winning the WAFU cup which will also inspire us to work hard towards the African Women Championship,” she said adding that as a way of honouring the players and technical handlers of the Black Queens in celebration of ‘Women’s Day’ which falls today, the team has to be given ‘something’ for their efforts in winning the WAFU cup.

The Chairperson of the LOC made the appeal when she led some members of the LOC to pay a courtesy call on the second lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia in her office yesterday and also to inform her about the impending African Women Football Championship slated for Ghana from November 17, 2018 to December 1, 2018 at the Accra and Cape Coast stadia.

She said since Ghana is the host, which means the Black Queens will not be involved in playing any qualifying matches, it will be imperative for the Ghana Football Association to really motivate the players and technical handlers to work extra hard to be able to win the Championship.

The chairperson called for the support of the Second Lady for the successful hosting of the Championship and for the Black Queens to also win the ultimate cup in the Championship.

The Second Lady backed the call by the LOC chairperson for the Black Queens to be appreciated by offering them those bonuses.

