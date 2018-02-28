Pay Attention To Juvenile Soccer! … Lizzy Sports Academy Tells GFA

Nana Agyemang flanked by Nii Akrofi Smart Abbey(L) Team Manager and Prince Toku, coach Foundation Team.

Officials of Lizzy Sports Academy are beside themselves with shock about how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are silent on their feat as winners of the Dubai International Cup.

The U-13 side of Lizzy Sports Academy left good footprints in the just ended tournament; conquering football power houses like Barcelona, Juventus earlier and Real Madrid in the final to clinch the ultimate in Dubai.

Notwithstanding the resounding victory, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Technical Director of the Academy says not even a call has come from the FA to pat them on their shoulders.

The A Licensed coach bemoaned why little attention has been accorded juvenile soccer in the country taking into account the absence of players to step into the shoes of the Gyans, Dedes, Jordans, Dwamenas, Agyapongs, Oforis etc.

He said “At Lizzy, we give the youth proper and the requisite tuition to guarantee a better football career. Youth football is peaking gradually because some of us have dedicated ourselves to develop it at that level. We train them to become responsible footballers to have a life.”

The Technical Director added “If corporate Ghana will inject cash into juvenile soccer, players will not leave at tender ages. When we travelled, no FA member accompanied us; not even a phone call to congratulate us after the success since Sunday; ironically Ghana is taking the credit for the feat.

“The FA should pay attention to youth football, it is very important. It always starts from the grassroots, Germany has done it, recently England and it has paid off.”

Lizzy Sports Academy’s Kingsley Asare emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum