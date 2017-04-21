Pay Agogo $450K …FIFA Tell Zamalek

Junior Agogo

Egyptian giants Zamalek have been ordered by world football governing body, FIFA, to pay their former Ghanaian striker Junior Agogo $450,000 over his long-standing unpaid wages.

The Cairo-based club has not paid all the 807,000 Euros owed the former Black Stars player after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This forced FIFA to rule on Wednesday, requesting the club to pay all the remaining money.

Agogo joined Zamalek from English club Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2008, when the club was chaired by Mamdouh Abbas.

However, just nine months after joining Zamalek, the Ghanaian striker’s three-year contract was terminated, resulting in him reporting the White Knights to FIFA over unpaid dues.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport subsequently ordered Zamalek to pay the Ghanaian striker, who retired from professional football in 2012, a total of 807,000 euros.

The White Knights signed Agogo from English Club Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2008 for £750,000.

He was set to receive 1.5 million euros during the duration of his three-year contract.

However, the contract with Zamalek was cancelled after the club failed to fulfill their obligations toward him.

The relationship between player and club turned sour nine months later and Agogo ended the contract over unpaid salaries and moved to Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

The Ghanaian striker lodged a complaint with FIFA, demanding compensation for his unpaid dues which resulted in the ruling by the world governing body.

Zamalek sought redress from the Court of Arbitration for Sport but the Swiss-based body upheld the FIFA ruling which ordered the club to pay Agogo 807‚000 Euros.

Agogo initially wore the number 19 jersey for Zamalek but switched to number 9 following Amr Zaki’s departure to English side Wigan Athletic.

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour claims they have already paid Agogo €250‚000.