Patron Steps Into Fabin Shoes 

Akakpo Patron

Asante Kotoko deputy coach, Akakpo Patron, has temporary stepped into the shoes of out-gone coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

He takes over the Kotoko job momentarily until a substantive coach is hired to steer the technical affairs of the club.

Last week, coach Fabin tendered his resignation after claims of a leaked video involving him (Fabin) and a South African club.

The Porcupine Warriors, Kotoko, on Monday, accepted the coach’s resignation letter, on the condition that he (Fabin) pays off the Club for failing to see out his contract, having failed to accept it earlier.

The former Kotoko player is expected to guide the team for the forthcoming Golden clash match against Ashgold.

Names like ex Hearts of Oak coaches, Frank Nuttall and CK Akunnor, as well as Brazilian trainer, Ricardo Da Rocha have emerged for the vacant Kotoko coaching job.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum