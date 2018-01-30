Patron Hails Kotoko Performance      

Akakpo Patron



Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Akakpo Patron, has praised his side despite finishing as losing finalists in this year’s Super Cup in Obuasi on Sunday.

The CAF Confederations Cup campaigners lost 0-1 to Ghana champions, Aduana Stars, who would be representing the nation in this year’s CAF Champions League.

It was Bright Agyei, who recorded a second half strike to hand the Dormaa-based club their first ever Super Cup.

Patron told the media “The performance was good. I think overall, we started the game very well. As we planned, the boys started it very well.

“In the first 25 minutes we were on top of our game. Later, they took over for about 10 minutes but we finished it very well in the final minutes.”

He added “The second half was also balanced for both sides. What I will say is the performance was okay.”

The impressive performance notwithstanding, he mentioned that some lapses were identified which he promised to work on ahead of the CAF Confederations assignment.

“It is all about our preparations towards the CAF Confederations Cup; there are some lapses we have noticed that we intend to work on to improve certain areas in the game,” Patron added.

Kotoko, the FA Cup champions will host Congolese side CARA Brazaville in the first leg of the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup preliminary stage two weeks from now.



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum