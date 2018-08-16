Patients Stranded At Tamale Teaching Hospital Over Staff Strike

Hundreds of patients were today (Thursday) stranded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where the health professionals are on strike.

Despite the arrest and subsequent release of some members of the NPP Kandahar Boys group, the striking health professionals are yet to rescind their decision.

The situation has compelled families of some patients on admission to move them out of the referral health facility.

The stranded patients in a Citi News interview pleaded with the striking health professionals to return to work.

They condemned the unlawful act which led to the sit down strike.

Concerned NPP Youth Coalition picked up

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the group calling itself Concerned NPP Youth Coalition, Baba Alhassan is in police custody.

He was picked up, Thursday morning and he is assisting the police in their investigations.

Baba Alhassan earlier on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Monday said the group acted to saved the hospital.

“If things are not going on and we think we should just sit aloof and allow things to go wrong, I don’t think it will go on well for all us. If Tamale teaching hospital is what we can boast of in the Northern region, if things are not going on well there is a need for us come out and then raise the alarm. We will be monitoring; we have eagle eyes at the hospital.”

In a related development, Eminent Leaders in the Northern Region are calling for a forensic audit of the hospital’s financial records

They include Chiefs, the Clergy, Academicians and Heads of Civil Society Organizations into conflicts resolution and peace management.

They petitioned the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in which they implored the government to overhaul the hospital’s administrative structures and possibly transfer some sectional heads.

The Eminent Leaders issued a communiqué after a two-day deliberation on the chasing out of the incumbent TTH, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila by some pro youth groups of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Non-Governmental Organization, Northern Ghana Aid (NOGAID) spearheaded the discussions in Tamale which concentrated on finding a lasting solution to the recurrent internal and external hostilities that have characterized the operations of the TTH overtime.

The Gulkpegu Naa Alhassan Abdulai and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Seidu Alhassan signed the communiqué on behalf of the consortium.

They unequivocally condemned the Rambo-style expulsion of the past CEO, Dr. Prosper Akambong and his successor, Dr. David Kolbila who has been reinstated by the Northern Regional Security Council.

They described the recent incident as an affront to the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who declared zero tolerance for the culture of impunity upon his assumption of office.

