Patience Nyarko Thrill Fans @ Church of Pentecost

Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko last Friday became the toast of hundreds of members of the Church of Pentecost, Taifa English Assembly in Accra, when she put up a splendid live performance during the eighth anniversary celebration of the church.

The ‘Wafom Kwan’ hitmaker, who started her performance with worship songs, got the church members and leaders in a worship mood.

After about 15 minutes, she turned her performance a notch higher to praise songs.

Patience Nyarko perfectly exhibited her creative skill which dazzled the audience.

She also used the opportunity to announce the release of her latest album ‘Atigya’ which has songs like ‘Eboboba’, ‘Hallowed By Thy Name’, ‘Onyame Kania’, and ‘Apam Bimu Beti’.

The sensational gospel diva was last year awarded Pan-Africa inspirational gospel songwriter of the year at the maiden edition of Pan-Africa Eminence Awards for her commitment, dedication and immense contribution towards spreading the gospel and reforming people through music.

Patience Nyarko is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician who has been consistent in the music industry for the past four years.

She has won awards, including artiste of the year at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards 2012, and has also been nominated several times for awards in different categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

She composed and recorded a song titled ‘Seyiaa’ for the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup competition in Brazil. Some of her most popular songs are ‘Wafom Kwan,’ ‘Menwu,’ ‘Mekasa Ama Awurade,’ ‘Anebre Mpaeye’ and ‘Wodaada.’

By George Clifford Owusu