Patience Nyarko Grateful To Fans

Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko has expressed her profound gratitude to God and all her fans in Ghana and beyond for their immense contribution towards the growth of her music career.

The gospel artiste, who won gospel song of the year and gospel artiste of the year awards at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK held last Saturday, expressed her profound gratitude to the organisers of the awards scheme for recognising her efforts and her contribution to the growth of the Ghana gospel music industry.

“It’s overwhelming to know that your work is being acknowledged and I am much grateful to God Almighty, the organisers and everyone who made this possible,” she stated.

The gospel music icon, who attributes her success to hard work, prayer, God’s grace and the type of messages her songs carry, promised to work tirelessly to promote the gospel of Christ through her songs.

Currently promoting her latest hit single titled ‘Follow Me’, featuring Lord Benzie, Patience Nyarko disclosed that she has a number of singles to be released by the close of the year for her fans to celebrate the Christmas with.

By George Clifford Owusu