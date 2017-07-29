Pastors Meet To Pray For Nation

Shepherd To Shepherd, a network of clergymen in Ghana is organizing what they call “Three day super impartation of the word and spirit” to intercede for the country.

They said Ghana has reached a point where intercessory prayers should never be taken for granted.

The programme which ends this weekend under the theme “Occupy Till I Come (Luke 19:13)” is being held at the Transformation Power Chapel on the Spintex Road behind Baatsona Railway Station in Accra.

According to Bishop Dr. Dei A. Morris who is the lead organizer, colleague men of God are participating in the programme which he said will deepen their commitment to build God’s church.

“We are committed to the call to preach, to lead, to care, to build, and to better the body of Christ. It is our desire to lead the people of faith through the most excellent, most impacting, and most effective pastoral ministry possible,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

“We are pastors who understand that our vocation has its share of personal and professional challenges. The pastorate alone and the work that is demanded of us can create unique pressures and problems to which only another pastor can relate.

He said that “we endeavour to encourage, assist, edify, and celebrate one another in kingdom work,” adding “to this end, we have all entered into a special covenant for the cause of becoming and being the pastors that God has called us to be.”

“We are pastors in covenant for the purpose of kingdom building, we desire to connect and network our efforts towards the revitalization of Church leadership,” he said.