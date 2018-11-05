Pass HR Bill -Government Told

Dr. Edward Kwapong

The President of the Institute of Human Resources Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, Dr. Edward Kwapong, has called on the Government of Ghana and Parliament to pass the HR Bill to give the institute a charter status which will enable it to regulate the HR practice in the country.

Dr. Kwapong made this call when he addressed HR practitioners at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, November 2, 2018.

“The Bill, when passed, would enable HR practice to be recognized by the state and empower us to sanction members who misconduct themselves in the country,” Dr. Kwapong added.

The guest speaker for the AGM, Deon De Swardt, Head of Business Development of Mercer South Africa, gave a good presentation on Mercer 2018 Top Trends for unlocking Growth in the Human Age.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of IHRMP, Ebenezer Agbettor called on members to observe a minute silence for one of their members, Brigadier General Gilbert Salifu Yakubu of the Ghana Armed Forces who passed on a month ago.

He also acknowledged the corporate partnership with Mercer, SA, and all sponsors of the 18th AGM of IHRMP, Ghana.

In attendance were Vice President of the Institute, Leo Quarcoopome, the National Governing Council members, immediate-past President of IHRMP, John Wilson, the HR Secretariat Staff, Chairpersons of Accra Chapter, Tema Chapter, Takoradi Chapter Kumasi Chapter and members of IHRMP, Ghana.

The HR Complex Annex project, which commenced on 11th December, 2017, is expected to completed in December, this year to enable the secretariat move to the new HR complex annex early next year.