Partey Wins Europa Cup

Thomas Partey happy to win Europa League trophy

Thomas Partey made a late entry as Atletico Madrid demolished Olympique Marseille 3-0 to lift the 2017/2018 Europa League.

The Ghana international replaced Ander Correa in the 88th minute at the Groupama Stadium in the Netherlands.

Partey has now won his second major title after lifting the Cope del Rey in the 2012/2013 season.

Antoine Griezmann was the hero for Atletico as the France international striker scored twice.

It is Griezmann’s first major title as an Atletico player, and a fitting way to bow out if he leaves at the season’s end, with Barcelona tipped as his next destination.

Gabi’s low drive in the 89th minute sealed the win.