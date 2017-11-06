Partey Wins Day For Atletico

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored a stoppage-time winner, as Atletico Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 in the Spanish La Liga at the Estadio do Raizor.

Just as it looked like Diego Simeone’s men would continue a troubling run of form, Thomas beat Costel Pantilimon with an impressive curling strike when captain Gabi laid a free-kick into his path.

The late winner rescued the Rojiblancos, who were facing a fourth consecutive draw across all competitions after failing to create a clear goalscoring opportunity in regulation time.

Partey played the full throttle of the game.