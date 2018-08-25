Partey Tips Atletico For CL Success

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, believes Atletico Madrid have the credentials to win this season’s UEFA Champions League (CL).

The 25-year-old is drawing inspiration from last week’s UEFA Super Cup against European champions, Real Madrid.

Last season, Atletico won the Europa League and Partey believes they can go on better this term.

”I think we can achieve more than in the past competition. For now, we are happy that we were able to start the season by winning the trophy. Of course, the Champions League triumph is our priority now,” Partey told the media

”To achieve this, we have to win more games, because it is the series of wins that make the team have a positive atmosphere for further success.”