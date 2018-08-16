Partey Substitution Changed The Game For Us- Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has identified the introduction of Thomas Partey into their UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid as the catalyst for their victory.

Atletico produced an inspired extra time performance to upstage their city rivals on Wednesday night in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Ghana international, Partey, came off the bench late in regulation time, and was on hand to set up Saul Niguez for Atletico’s 3rd, as well as posing a constant threat to the Madrid defense with his tireless running.

After the game, Simeone hailed the 25 year old’s performance and his influence on the game.

“When we made the change with Thomas, plenty probably asked what we were doing, but he can play in that position.

“The substitution gave us more strength and every time we attacked you could smell the goal coming,” he said.

Simeone went on to defend his team’s style after being on the end of criticism in recent weeks.

We have our own style; that doesn’t change because of a result or the number of goals scored. Our style is built on structure, design and strategy. The 4-2 scoreline won’t change our style,” he added.

The victory is Atletico’s third Super Cup triumph in their third attempt.