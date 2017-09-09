Partey Shares Secret …On Congo Show

Thomas Partey

HAT-TRICK hero, Thomas Partey, insists hard work is the reason for his explosive performance for the Black Stars, lately.

The Athletico Madrid midfielder grabbed a hat-trick when the Black Stars defeated Congo on Tuesday.

Ghana eventually carried the day with a 5-1 spanking of their hapless opponents in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Partey after the game, stated that he had been training seriously lately and that had positively impacted on his play on the field.

“My secret is hard work”, the three-goal hero, who sounded extremely delighted, explained to journalist after he was asked about his secret, after the game.

According to Partey, who has scored four goals in Ghana’s last two games, “If you have the desire to do, you can do it”.

He also stated that team work was pivotal in helping the Black Stars to tear the Congo national team apart, away from home.

“We won the game with team work and understanding”, he remarked, adding that the entire playing body deserve the glory.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi