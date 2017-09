Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey hit a hat trick while Richmond Boakye Yiadom got a brace on Tuesday when the Black Stars beat Congo 5-1 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The result of the match, which was played at the Stade Municipal de Kintele in Brazzaville, is Ghana’s first win in the qualifying campaign.

It also lifts the Stars’ hopes of making a fourth successive appearance at the world cup.

-3news