Partey Rubbishes Atletico Exit 

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has cooled speculation on

the future away from Atletico Madrid, reiterating his desire to honour his contract at Wanda Metropolitano.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs but says he wants to honour his contract with Los Rojiblancos and improve on his performance.

The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2023, helped Diego Simeone’s side to win the Uefa Europa League and Super Cup last season but has failed to break into the starting line-up this term, prompting interest from several Europe’s elite clubs including Arsenal and Napoli.

However, he has moved to play down recent reports that he is unhappy and wants to leave his current club.

“I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don’t pay attention to what the media says about my future.” Partey told GhanaCrusader.com.

“I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don’t have to make media stories have an effect on you. I’m actually concentrating on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract with Atletico Madrid [and I respect that],” he added.

Partey, who was handed a starting role in the 1-1 draw against Villarreal on Saturday, boasts of just four starts in all competitions, which is three less than what he had at this stage last season.

He has accumulated 442 minutes as compared to 607 last campaign after match day nine. Goal