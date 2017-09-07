Partey Pledges Good Show

Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey has said Ghanaians should expect the best shot from the Black Stars henceforth.

The tough midfielder breathed life into Ghana’s World Cup campaign when he cancelled the Congolese lead in Kumasi last Friday.

He replicated the feat in the return encounter four days after, by taking his performance a notch higher. He recorded a hat-trick in the 5-1 thumping.

Partey refused to accept the feat as a singular effort, rather, he attributed it to the entire team’s effort, and called on Ghanaians not to lose faith in the team.

He said after the Congo conquest that “We were focused on our upcoming game, Ghanaians should expect more from the team and support the team and not only one player because all the players make a team.

“I am pleading with our fans to support the Black Stars, and I know with their support we would be able to do greater things.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum