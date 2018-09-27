Partey Not Bothered …By Change In Position

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he is unworried by the changes to his position at Atlético Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been shifted to the right back position by Coach Diego Simeone following the injury to Juan Fran earlier in the season.

Partey has struggled to man a position in the middle of the park with competition stern in that department.

However, the Ghana international scored on Tuesday night as Atlético thrashed SD Huesca 3-0 at the Wanda Metroplolitano.

The versatile midfielder indicated after the game that, he is comfortable playing in any position the coach starts him.

“I am a player who likes to play anywhere and get into the opponent’s area and try to score a goal,” he said after netting his first of the season.

Antoine Griezmann fetched the opener for the Rojiblanco in the 16th minute after dominating the early minute of the encounter.

Partey gave the hosts the cushioning with a long-range drive into the bottom left in the 29th minute before Koke wrapped up the victory four minutes later.

Partey lasted the entire duration of the match.