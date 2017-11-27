 Partey Excels In Atletico Win

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey excelled in defence for Atletico Madrid in their 5-0 hammering of Levante in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Kevin Gameiro scored twice and played a direct part in three more goals to lead Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 rout at Levante.

Partey was played as the right-back as he combined on the wings with Antoine Griezmann, who scored two goals.

Atletico’s biggest win of the season allowed them to move ahead of Real Madrid and into third place on goal difference in the La Liga table.

Antoine Griezmann also scored twice, while a fifth-minute own goal from Levante’s Rober accounted for the final scoreline.

Diego Simeone’s team will next face Elche in the second leg of their fourth-round Copa Del Rey tie.