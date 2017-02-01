Parliamentary Vetting: Revenge, Hatred et al

Mahama Ayariga

If the positive objectives of Parliament’s Appointment Committee encapsulates the determination of the suitability or otherwise of nominees, the negatives include the manipulation of the process to suit the diabolic needs of individual members and by extension the political parties they represent.

The negatives are being displayed amply by the Mahama Ayariga module with devastating repercussions not only for the integrity of Parliament but that of the machinist of the plot.

It defies all logic, it does not make sense, hence its status of a conundrum as it teases all who try unraveling it.

That is why very soon those who released it would regret their act when the truth is out.

The worrying manipulation of the powers bestowed upon the committee, a derived authority from Parliament, to visit revenge on the party Ghanaians voted for in the last polls and to divert attention from bad governance foisted on us by the erstwhile administration is inappropriate.

It is also a stress management mechanism to contain the post-election shock suffered by the NDC but unfortunately carried too far.

The outcome of the watershed polls was unexpected, the incumbents so sure of retaining power.

They were so shocked to their marrow that when the figures were churned out and the reality of their defeat so glaring and beyond dispute they could only tuck their tails between their hind legs like mangy curs and engage in more dirty politics.

The manipulations of the vetting process and causing the level of embarrassment we are witnessing is the outcome of the defeat. Blatant mendaciousness is not a thing to be countenanced by Muslims in good standing. That was why Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, fearing the wrath of God, distanced himself from the allegation.

The cacophonous ranting about a ‘bribe giving and non-delivery of it’ has offered the NDC and its supporters who have remained silent for a long time since the political equations changed to jump into the fray, their logic non-commensurate with mathematical sequence.

The essence of vetting for the high office of minister is losing its importance under the prevailing political atmosphere.

When cooked allegations are quickly transported to the studios of a radio station for diabolic purposes, there is little or no doubt about the killjoy intention of its originators.

Our parliament and democracy are at crossroads. Our action or absence of it can define the impression of the quality of our democracy in the estimation of the international community.

When we lose favour with the rest of the world because of a political faux pas we would be unable to stand with a gait that suggests morale confidence.

Already people are beginning to wonder to what extent the concocted story would impact on our national integrity in the eyes of the world.

The fact that we have lost the essence of a vetting process for ministers is not in doubt, and we proceed to express regrets that this has happened just when we are about to taxi on the runway of national development with a new government in place.

When the dust settles and the truth is out whoever planted the seed of discord and watered it stubbornly should not be spared the rod.