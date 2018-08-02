Parliament To Vet Supreme Court Judge Nominees Aug. 20

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will begin vetting the Supreme Court justices who were nominated by President Nana Addo from 20th to 23rd August 2018.

An announcement issued by the House also invited a written Memoranda on the nominees from the general public.

The programme for public hearing is as follows:

1. Prof. Nii Ashe Kotey – Monday 2oth August 2018

2. Justice Agnes Mercy Abla Dadzie – Wednesday, 22nd August 2018

3. Nene Abayaataye Ofoe Amegatcher – Wednesday 22nd August 2018

4. Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau – Thursday 23rd August 2018

Attendance to the public hearings is strictly by invitation.

The President made the appointments pursuant to Article 144 (2) of the Constitution, the Judicial Council’s advice and in consultation with the Council of State.

A statement from the presidency announcing the nomination said: “Upon receipt of the Judicial Council’s advice, and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 (2), I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court. The Council of State has notified my office that the consultation process for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court is now completed.”

“I am therefore in accordance with Article 144 (2), seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court….Mr. Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously, to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable,” the President added in the statement.”

