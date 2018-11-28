Parliament To Approve Coastal Fishing Harbours Construction, Landing Sites – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Parliament is expected to soon approve the construction of 10 Coastal Fishing Harbours and Landing Sites.

It follows a recent Cabinet approval of the commercial and financial agreement for these projects and a recommendation from Cabinet to Parliament for consideration and approval by Parliament.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who disclosed this at Wednesday’s press briefing said a total amount of 235 million dollars has been earmarked for these projects situated in selected coastal localities.

“The government’s vision to transform Ghana’s fishing industry is clearly stated in the NPP’s 2016 manifesto, under Agriculture and Rural Development, on pages 18 and 19… and includes a key pillar that says ‘Top of the agenda for fisheries will be the programme of building landing sites and storage facilities” he said.

Mr. Nkrumah said the ten identified sites where the landing sites and related facilities will be constructed include Teshie in the Greater Accra region, Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region and Keta in the Volta Region.

The rest are Elimina, Winneba, Mumford, Senya-Bereku, Fetteh- Gomoa and Moree all in the Central Region.

Benefits

The Information Minister said “the development of the fish landing sites and ports is aimed at ensuring safe guard launching and landing of particularly, artisanal fishing and canoes.

It is also aimed at creating and maintaining a hygienic environment for the processing and handling of fish while preventing and minimising post harvest losses and adding value to the fish caught by artisanal fishermen”.

The fisheries sector plays a major role in the Ghanaian national economy. It contributes to 3% of GDP and also has significant indirect contributions to the economy. These include employment opportunities for marine fishermen, boat-yards workers, suppliers of auxiliary goods, services etc and exporting of the fish products to earn foreign exchange for the country.

It is estimated that up to 12% of total national fish product is exported.

Mr. Nkrumah also revealed that the completion of this project is expected to increase exports volumes and directly increase the foreign exchange earnings of the country.