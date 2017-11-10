Parliament Summons Dery Over Asawase Police Killings

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has been summoned to Parliament over some police brutalities that occurred at Asawase in Kumasi in the Ashanti region Thursday night.

The invitation is at the behest of the minority chief whip and Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak.

According to Muntaka, some two suspects who were in Police custody were shot and killed by the Police, who accused them of robbery.

He told Parliament that the Police told him that they killed the suspects after they attempted to abscond while assisting them to arrest their accomplices in criminal activities in the area.

“According to the deputy minister for interior, the gentlemen tried to abscond and the Police shot and killed them. I was disturbed over the incident so I asked the deputy minister some questions and he said he was going to get back to me after speaking to the IGP. Last night, I heard there was some massing up in the area so I had to go to a popular radio station in the area to calm them down, but I don’t think this is right. It is worrying that individuals will die in the company of the Police,” he said.

The development has sparked rage among the youth of Asawase who insist the deceased were not robbers.

-Starrfmonline