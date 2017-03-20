Parliament Scandal : New Information Delaying Committee Report – MP

Joe Ghartey

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam says a report by the Joe Ghartey Committee set up to investigate allegation of bribery against some Members of Parliament has been held back due to some new information.

In an interview with Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo, he said, had it not been for that new information, which came at the last hour, the report would have been released.

“We met last week and I raised the issue with the Majority Leader and according to him, they were almost ready with the report, but a member came saying that he has some kind of other evidence to tender in.

“So they have to wait for him to bring it, so that it doesn’t look like somebody is fighting against the other person, he said.”

Pressure is mounting on the Joe Ghartey Committee to release its investigative report on bribery against members of Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

The five-member committee was set up after the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, alleged Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe minority MPs on the committee with an amount of GHS3,000 each. He was supposed to have paid the money through Chairman Joe Osei Wusu and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak

Almost three weeks after the deadline for the committee to present its report, there is no indication when it will submit the report.

Civil Society Groups are demanding answers from Parliament over the delay.

But the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, who is also MP for Kpandai said the report will be released as soon as the Committee has completed its investigations.

He was unable to tell whether or not the Committee sought for an extension of the deadline given by the Speaker.

“It is true that the period given has expired and I don’t also recollect vividly that the Speaker extended it but the report is not ready.”

He, however debunked suggestions that the Committee is sitting illegally since it is yet to seek permission for an extension.

“There is no illegality in this, the only thing is that maybe they would have gone to see the Speaker for an extension of time and he would have granted that.”

Mr Nyindam advised the public should give Parliament the benefit of doubt because if it had something to hide, it would not have agreed to have the Committee’s sitting televised.

“We have nothing to hide,” he stressed.

-Myjoyonline