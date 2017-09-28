Parliament To Resume On Tuesday

Parliament of Ghana

The Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic went on recess on Wednesday, August 5 and after almost two months will be back in the House for business.

Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye by Standing Order 37 served the 275 members notice on Wednesday of the commencement of the Meeting.

They are to assemble in the House at midday.

The Meeting is expected to consider the legislation – to be proposed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – to have August 4 declared as Founders Day and September 21 made Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

-3news