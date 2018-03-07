Parliament Passes RTI Before Rising

Prof Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufp Addo has noted that the fight against corruption or stealing of public funds cannot be achieved without the passage of the Right To Information (RTI) bill.

In view of that, he says the government is doing everything possible to bring the bill back to parliament for it to be passed before the house goes on recess.

The president gave the assurance yesterday during the celebration of Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary under the theme, ‘Ghana Beyond Aid.’

In the Brong-Ahafo Region, the salute was taken by the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.

As early as 6 am, contingents of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service, Prison Service, CEPS, Fire Service, 11 senior high schools, 36 junior high schools and 36 primary schools in the Sunyani municipality had gathered at the Kwame Nkrumah Jubilee Park to take part in the march past. It was observed by service commanders, traditional rulers and a cross-section of the general public. The reviewing parade commander was Captain Eric Kuntu Blankson.

Reading the president’s speech, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said despite efforts to eliminate corruption in the public sphere, the canker continuous to hold the nation’s development back.

He warned public officials – both past and present – to be on the lookout as the Special Prosecutor begins his work, because they will be called upon to give accounts of their stewardships. This, he said, is not partisan and called all and sundry to help fight the canker.

“With the office of the special prosecutor now in place, we can expect more prosecutions for corruption in the coming months….,” he assured

“After many years of hesitation, we intend to bring the bill back again for parliament to work on it and pass it into law before the house rises,” the president promised and continued, “It is in our interest that corruption does not thrive and so we must police each other’s behaviour.”

At the end of the parade, Garrison Primary School won the first position in the primary category whilst Providence Preparatory JHS topped in the JHS category. The Oxford Business Senior High School also won the first position in the SHS category. The regional minister presented GH¢500 to OLA SHS for winning the national quiz.

Bahamia Islamic JSH Penkwasi , marching

The Federation of the Physically Challenged was not left out

Kwaku Asomah- Cheremeh taking the salute on behalf of the president

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani