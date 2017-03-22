Parliament Approves GHȻ 34m For Ministry Of Chieftancy And Religious Affairs

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament has approved thirty four million, three hundred and twenty eight thousand, seven hundred and ninety eight cedis (GHC 34,328,798.00) for the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

It is the second ministry to get budgetary approval after the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Tuesday.

Before the approval, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi said the president’s idea to re-designate the Ministry of Chieftaincy to add Religious Affairs has increased the responsibility of his outfit.

He also assured the Members of Parliament that the ministry will not interfere in religious activities but rather work towards promoting consensus.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Chieftaincy, Alex Agyekum presenting their report to the house, outlined the vision of the ministry: to preserve, sustain and integrate the regal and traditional values and religious practices to accelerate wealth creation and harmony for total national development.

He said the ministry exists to operate primarily as the apex body in the policy formulation, implementation and co-ordination in the chieftaincy and religious sectors.

Ranking member of the committee Kobla Woyome seconded the chairman in recommending the approval of the budget and called on government to even increase their budget allocation because the ministry needs funds to execute the number of projects.

-3news.com