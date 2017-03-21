What's New
Parliament Approves 10 Deputy Regional Ministers

March 21, 2017

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament has approved the ten deputy regional ministerial nominees selected by President Akufo-Addo.

Their approval comes after they had successfully gone through a vetting process by the appointments committee of the House.

The ten include: Elizabeth Sackey; Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang; Deputy  Ashanti Regional Minister and Bunkpurugu MP Solomon Boar will be  deputy Northern regional minister.

The rest are

Amidu Issahaku   – Upper  West

Adongo Fusieni    – Upper East

Evans Opoku        – Brong Ahafo

Joseph Tetteh        – Eastern Region

Eugenia Gifty Kusi  – Western region

Thomas Agyei Baffour – Central Region

Maxwell  Blagogee     -Volta region

-Starrfmonline

