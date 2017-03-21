Parliament Approves 10 Deputy Regional Ministers

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament has approved the ten deputy regional ministerial nominees selected by President Akufo-Addo.
Their approval comes after they had successfully gone through a vetting process by the appointments committee of the House.
The ten include: Elizabeth Sackey; Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang; Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and Bunkpurugu MP Solomon Boar will be deputy Northern regional minister.
The rest are
Amidu Issahaku – Upper West
Adongo Fusieni – Upper East
Evans Opoku – Brong Ahafo
Joseph Tetteh – Eastern Region
Eugenia Gifty Kusi – Western region
Thomas Agyei Baffour – Central Region
Maxwell Blagogee -Volta region
-Starrfmonline