Pappy Kojo, Nero X To Rock Westside Salahfest 2018

Pappy Kojo

The second edition of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Westside Salahfest 2018’ will take place in Takoradi at the Market Circle in the Western Region on June 18.

The annual event is largely credited for bringing together thousands of people of the Islamic faith across the Muslim communities in Takoradi and its environs on one platform.

The festival, which is in its second year, is hosted by Sleeky Promotions in partnership with MTN.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the event are Pappy Kojo, Nero X, Nhyiraba Kojo and a host others.

The Western Regional Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Ike Jonfiah, said this is first time his outfit is sponsoring the Salahfest in the Western Region, though it is the main sponsor of event in Accra and Kumasi.

“We are hoping Westside Salafest becomes explosive as we look forward to maintaining our partnership with Sleeky Promotions to mark it as an annual event here in Tarkoradi,” he added.

The CEO of Sleeky Promotions, Sadick Assah, called on music lovers to attend the event which will witness a colourful display of motor riding, cycling and other activities.

The winners of the cycling segment will receive surprise packages from MTN.